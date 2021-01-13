Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRFY opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

