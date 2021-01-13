Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.25

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

EVLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

