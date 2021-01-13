EvenCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,149.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 247.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 93.3% higher against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $119,740.52 and $58,149.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001635 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1,037.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002636 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars.

