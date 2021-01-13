Evercore Increases Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Evercore from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$60.62. 378,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,099. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.21. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.