EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the December 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVIO remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 31,365,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,862,531. EVIO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

Get EVIO alerts:

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EVIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.