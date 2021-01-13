Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.47 ($32.31).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €27.31 ($32.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.13. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

