Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Sells $11,832,000.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $31.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

