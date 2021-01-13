EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 5,575.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.00. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVRAZ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc engages in the production and distribution of steel, iron ore, and coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment produces vanadium ore and vanadium products. The Steel North America segment includes the provision of steel and related products in the USA and Canada.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.