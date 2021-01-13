EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $93.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.