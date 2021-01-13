EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 282,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,710. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.