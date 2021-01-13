EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 149 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 543,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 986,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $71.42.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

