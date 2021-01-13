EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 40,755 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,755 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 245,010 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

