Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) Short Interest Update

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 15th total of 161,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 638,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 4,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. Exantas Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

