ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,086.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $531,804.65 and $1,086.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006355 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

