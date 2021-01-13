Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 3,366,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,279,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Get Exelixis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,601. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,113,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 422,256 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 526,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.