EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

EXFO stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $195.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.39. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXFO shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

