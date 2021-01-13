Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Trading 15% Higher

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s share price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.30. 1,712,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 722,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exicure in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Get Exicure alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $197.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Exicure in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Exicure in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.