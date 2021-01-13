Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $160.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

Shares of EXPE opened at $140.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 333.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

