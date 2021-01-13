Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, October 19th.

EXPGY stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Experian has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

