EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.98. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 3,112 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,531,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

