F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $200.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.28.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

