Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $90.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of FN stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $87.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

