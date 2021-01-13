Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The company has a market capitalization of $717.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.