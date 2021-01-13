Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $555.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $502.14.

NYSE:FICO opened at $492.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.88. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,829 shares of company stock worth $2,588,651. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

