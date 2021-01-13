Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

FLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.