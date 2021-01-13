FansTime (FTI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $358,934.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $463,820.02 and $358,934.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00387146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.98 or 0.04209580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

