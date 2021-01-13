FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $476,791.71 and $17.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00107545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00061164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00236176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.79 or 0.88634524 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

