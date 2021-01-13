FARO Technologies (FARO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) in the last few weeks:

1/9/2021 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

1/4/2021 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

12/30/2020 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

