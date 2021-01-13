Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 231.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $25,605,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.