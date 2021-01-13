Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Fastly makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,843.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $5,948,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,065 shares of company stock worth $31,735,529 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,684. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

