Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of FTHM opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

