Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.