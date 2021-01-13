Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $405.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405.50 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 209235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.50 ($5.22).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.19.

In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan bought 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

