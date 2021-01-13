Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report sales of $20.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.52 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $81.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.86 million, with estimates ranging from $81.25 million to $83.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 66,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,924. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

