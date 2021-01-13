Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €78.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIE. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.88 ($83.38).

FRA FIE opened at €69.15 ($81.35) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €64.64 and its 200-day moving average is €64.48. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a one year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

