Financial Analysis: Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Iridium World Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $90.19 billion 0.97 $4.33 billion $1.08 17.06 Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom 3.31% 7.94% 2.15% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Deutsche Telekom and Iridium World Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 3 7 1 2.82 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium World Communications has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Iridium World Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers Internet services; Internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 184 million mobile customers and 21 million broadband customers, as well as 28 million fixed-network lines. Deutsche Telekom AG has a collaboration with VMware, Inc. on cloud-based open and intelligent virtual RAN platform to bring agility to radio access networks for existing LTE and future 5G networks; and partnership with Microsoft to deliver high-performance cloud computing experiences. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Iridium World Communications

There is no company description available for Iridium World Communications Ltd.

