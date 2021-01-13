Financial Comparison: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) vs. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

This table compares 10x Genomics and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01% Agilent Technologies 13.47% 21.02% 10.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics and Agilent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Agilent Technologies 0 11 16 0 2.59

10x Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $134.90, suggesting a potential downside of 19.55%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus price target of $88.42, suggesting a potential downside of 30.36%. Given 10x Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and Agilent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 68.44 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -209.61 Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 7.30 $719.00 million $3.28 38.71

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats 10x Genomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment, genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and equipment to produce synthesized oligonucleotide. It also offers immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, and hematoxylin and eosin staining and special staining; instruments, consumables, and software for quality control analysis of nucleic acid samples; and reagents for use in turbidimetry and flow cytometry, as well as develops pharmacodiagnostics. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. It has collaboration agreement with SGS AXYS. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.