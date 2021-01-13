Financial Comparison: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.10% 9.06% 1.47%

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.87 billion 1.29 $219.77 million $1.99 17.01

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brookfield Renewable and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries 3 1 0 0 1.25

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Brookfield Renewable on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. This segment operates 49 branches, including 34 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 5 branches in Hawaii, 3 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The company's Other segment focuses on investing in non-regulated renewable energy and infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

