Financial Contrast: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) vs. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -118.18% -77.97% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -231.05% -135.57% -37.23%

Volatility & Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 9.64 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -4.23

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protara Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 2 9 0 2.67

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.63%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 83.21%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The company is also developing AVX-012, a clinical-stage dry eye product candidate; and AR-1105 and AR-13503 sustained-release implants for treating retinal diseases. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

