Financial Review: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX)

Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Comtrex Systems and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 0 0 5 0 3.00

Asure Software has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Given Asure Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asure Software $73.15 million 1.83 $30.00 million $0.33 21.88

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Summary

Asure Software beats Comtrex Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comtrex Systems Company Profile

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

