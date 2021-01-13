Financial Survey: Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) vs. BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -68.33% -57.61% BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 102.36, indicating that its share price is 10,136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and BioRestorative Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$19.36 million ($1.88) -0.86 BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 108.81 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Caladrius Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

