Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones and tablets; smart cards; door locks; vehicles; Internet of Thing (IoT); and the automotive industry.

