Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.89.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$29.50 on Monday. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.59 and a 52-week high of C$30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

