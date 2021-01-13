FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0040 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 99% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $383,160.94 and approximately $660.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00374792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.31 or 0.04132798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars.

