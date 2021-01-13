FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.00

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 12211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

FINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised FinVolution Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FinVolution Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $874.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,894 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81,986 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

