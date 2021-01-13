FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Up 13.9%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares were up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 1,349,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 693,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FINV shares. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered FinVolution Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FinVolution Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $996.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $197,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

