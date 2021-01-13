FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FEYE. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 140,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

