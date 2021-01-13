First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1265809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.54.

About First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.