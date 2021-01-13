First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 180 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,023,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 84.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.16. 26,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

