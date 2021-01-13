First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.05 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $415.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

